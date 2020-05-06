Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.60. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 217,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,099. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

