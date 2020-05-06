Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.37). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNCA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 100,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.21. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

