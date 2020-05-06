Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.37. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,003,000.

Shares of PEAK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

