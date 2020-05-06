Zacks: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Given $13.67 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Capitol Federal Financial’s rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $13.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Capitol Federal Financial an industry rank of 147 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.51. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,603,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after buying an additional 577,554 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,583,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 108,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.