Zebi Price Down 58.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Liquid and Koinex. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.02259746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00183485 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Koinex, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

