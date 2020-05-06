Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Hits $178,450.01

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $178,450.01 and $17,537.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.02259746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00183485 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.