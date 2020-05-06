Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 323,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.