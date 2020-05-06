Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Veritex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Veritex by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 311,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,670. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of VBTX opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

