Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Ichor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ichor by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ichor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ichor by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICHR. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.60. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

