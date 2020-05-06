Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 143,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,404,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $263.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

