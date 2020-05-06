Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 207,935 Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Bank Ozk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after buying an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.06. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

