Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,274 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

