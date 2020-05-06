Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,848 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $284,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

