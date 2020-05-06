Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 80,076 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

