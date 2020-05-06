Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Chegg as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

In other news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $159,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,385 shares of company stock worth $12,403,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -526.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

