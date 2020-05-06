Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,395 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $463,695,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 749,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,847,000 after purchasing an additional 678,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

