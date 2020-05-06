Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,351.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,200.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,322.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock valued at $103,802,735. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

