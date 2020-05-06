Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 367,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of BDN opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

