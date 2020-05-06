Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

NYSE APD opened at $224.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

