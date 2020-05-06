Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $4.81 Million in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 414,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NMI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NMI from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NMI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

