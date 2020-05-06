Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fox Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of FOXF opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

