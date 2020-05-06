Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Entergy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after buying an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after buying an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after buying an additional 524,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Entergy stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

