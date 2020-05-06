Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $4.99 Million in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Healthequity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthequity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

