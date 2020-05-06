Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $5.36 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

