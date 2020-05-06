Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $5.41 Million in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

