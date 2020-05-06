Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $5.55 Million in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $85,447,000. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $2,735,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

