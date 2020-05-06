Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,274 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,764,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after buying an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

