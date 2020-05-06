Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 54,553 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of IDACORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in IDACORP by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260,158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.