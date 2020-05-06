Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Lakeland Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 319,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,327.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $136,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $314,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 and sold 5,450 shares valued at $254,180. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

