Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

CRUS opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

