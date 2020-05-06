Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 291,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 525,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

