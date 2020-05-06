Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

PTC stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.96. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,958. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

