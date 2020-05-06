Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $686.11 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $242.23 and a one year high of $704.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.54.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

