Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 229,501 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 229,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after acquiring an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $412,524 in the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

