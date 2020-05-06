Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 370,504 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 370,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Host Hotels and Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after buying an additional 110,406 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 454.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,501,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,507,000 after buying an additional 20,082,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,064,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,060,000 after buying an additional 558,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,741,000 after buying an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,070,000 after buying an additional 248,258 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

