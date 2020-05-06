Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,274 Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,530,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at $41,662,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,911 shares of company stock worth $2,035,287.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.