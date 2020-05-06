Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 86,111 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Advanced Energy Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,453,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 322,212 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,264,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,483,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

AEIS opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

