Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

