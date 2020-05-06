Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $4 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of EnerSys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after buying an additional 88,934 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

