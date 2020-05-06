Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $5.26 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. B. Riley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

