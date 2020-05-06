Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,600 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Exelon stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

