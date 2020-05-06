Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Frontdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 23.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

