Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

