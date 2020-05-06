Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.52.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

