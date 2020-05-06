Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.34 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,802,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 75,279 shares valued at $4,164,658. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATK opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $942.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.