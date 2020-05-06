Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,727 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Upland Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Upland Software by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 600,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 241,397 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

