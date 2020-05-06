ZMINE Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $305.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $86,656.21 and approximately $305.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZMINE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00054330 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00370422 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001065 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010706 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003815 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001101 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.