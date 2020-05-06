Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.17-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Zoetis stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

