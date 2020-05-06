ZumCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $113,368.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $113,368.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

