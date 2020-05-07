-$0.05 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Tenable reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

